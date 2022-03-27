Dendias: Greek Foreign Minister in Cairo on Monday - iefimerida.gr

In the context of the strategic and rapidly developing relations between Greece and Egypt, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Cairo on Monday where he will meet with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri, a Foreign Ministry announcement said on Sunday.

Broad talks between the two delegations will follow the meeting.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Joint statements to press will take place at about 18:30.

The discussions are expected to focus on the deepening of the bilateral cooperation, the common commitment to the International Law including the Law of the Sea, the developments in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the Eastern Mediterranean and on Libya and the sub-Saharan Africa, the same announcement said.