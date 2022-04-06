Dendias in Brussels on Thursday for spring summit of NATO Foreign Ministers - iefimerida.gr

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Brussels on Thursday in order to participate in the spring Summit of NATO Foreign Ministers.

At the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers (09:30 Brussels time), also attended by the Foreign Ministers of Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Ukraine, Sweden and Finland, as well as the high representative of NATO, they will discuss the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the efforts of the revisionist forces to undermine the international order.

The second meeting, which will be attended only by NATO foreign ministers, will focus on the situation in Ukraine, support measures for partners, and the future of NATO-Russia relations.

On the sidelines of the summit, according to a statement from the foreign ministry, Dendias is expected to meet with his Canadian counterpart, Mélanie Joly.