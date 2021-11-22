Dendias to meet Bahrain's FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected to conclude his visit to Manama, Bahrain, with a meeting with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and the successor to the throne and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister are expected to cover mainly bilateral relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Gulf region and Libya, as well as Greece's cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Greece believes firmly in peaceful coexistence and cooperation among all countries of the region, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in his first ever speech at the Manama Dialogue Forum taking place in Bahrain on Sunday, while stressing that this has to be based on the respect of International Law, including the Law of the Sea and the United Nations Charter.

"This is the solid basis for good neighbourly relations," he added, noting that Greece, guided by these principles, "is contributing to regional stability and prosperity through three interconnected paths."