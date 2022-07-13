Dendias to attend Ukraine Accountability Conference at The Hague on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will attend the Ukraine Accountability Conference, hosted by the Netherlands at The Hague's World Forum on Thursday, together with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the European Commission.

Dendias will speak at the "Prioritizing the interests and needs of survivors and victims of core international crimes" panel at 12:20 noon, Athens time. This panel will discuss accounts of sexual violence being used as a weapon of war on a large scale.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Dendias is also scheduled to meet with his counterparts of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod, and of Holland, Wopke Hoekstra.

The Ministerial Conference will be hosted by Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim A.A. Khan QC, and EU Commissioner Didier Reynders.

Participants will include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (by remote connection), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba (by remote connection), Prosecutor-General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten.

The aim of the conference is to work out the complex task of evidence sharing and prosecution strategies, and providing international war crimes expertise to investigators on the ground.