DELPHI FORUM VIII-President Sakellaropoulou: Greece looks to the future with optimism and self-confidence - iefimerida.gr

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou gave the opening speech at the 8th Economic Forum of Delphi on Wednesday, underlining that "in a climate of geopolitical reorganisation, Greece looks to the future with optimism and self-confidence."

Referring to the improvement in relations between Greece and Turkey after February's devastating earthquakes and the aid sent by Greece, she argued that it "brings the two neighbouring peoples closer together and creates hope for a new, better era in bilateral relations."

She also pointed out that "in a world of tectonic changes, in which the dense timing [of events] often tests our ability to predict or understand them, Greece is called upon to coordinate and change as well, in order to remain a force of European stability and consistency in its area."

More specifically, after emphasising that the Delphi Economic Forum is an international institution, which has become a point of reference for Greece, Sakellaropoulou pointed out that "this year's event is taking place in a climate of geopolitical reorganisation, at the centre of which is the ongoing, for a second year, war in Ukraine. The resistance of the Ukrainians and the vigorous defence of their national integrity moves the Greek people."

She also pointed out that "from the first moment, Greece, as an organic part of Europe and the West, hastened to defend the values of international law against aggressive revisionism. Supporting the Ukrainian people, whose future is in a democratic Europe of peace and prosperity, remains a commitment of the West."

"The Russian invasion marked the geopolitical maturing of the European Union. Europe realised that economic and energy interdependence with authoritarian regimes is not enough to ensure peace. Thus, it is rapidly advancing both in strengthening its armour and defence consolidation, as well as in strengthening and expanding, with two new members, the North Atlantic Alliance. It is in the interests of our transatlantic allies and NATO for a strong, coherent and credible European pillar to emerge within a solid Euro-Atlantic Alliance, especially given concerns about China's rapprochement with Russia," the president said.

In the same context, she highlighted the importance of collaboration in support of "values and interests related to universal aims: an effective international system for the protection of global public goods, such as international trade, international law for the protection of borders and human rights, peacekeeping missions in fields of conflict, dealing with terrorism and pandemics, international climate agreements, where Europe is at the forefront." As regards the climate crisis in particular, Sakellaropoulou said that international cooperation was not yet at the desired level "and we are running out of time."

Referring to the central theme of this year's Delphi Forum - "Paradigm Shifts" - she argued that "it points to the profound changes taking place not only in the world around us but also in how we perceive it, in our ideas and established assumptions."

Speaking about Greece, as a country with deep-rooted participation and proven commitment to United Europe and the West, the President of the Republic pointed out that "Greece looks to the future with optimism and self-confidence," and said that "as the ninth-oldest member of today's European Union, it plays a leading role in supporting the accession process of the Western Balkans and in upgrading the political and economic cooperation of all the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeastern Europe."