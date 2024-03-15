Defence Min Dendias announces conference on defence ecosystem, in Athens - iefimerida.gr

Meetings with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis Gabrielius and Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas concluded on Friday the official visit of Defense Minister Nikos Dendia to Vilnius.

Dendias announced the holding of a conference on the defence ecosystem, in autumn in Athens, in which France will be the honored country. Dendias after meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart said that we would very much like Lithuania to participate in this

During the meetings, discussions were held on issues concerning the situation in Ukraine and the wider security situation both in Africa and the Middle East, as well as the issue of migration. Additionally, common possibilities for creating an innovation ecosystem were explored.

