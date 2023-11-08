Def. Min. Dendias marks feast of Archangel Michael, patron saint of the Greek Air Force, in special ceremony - iefimerida.gr

The feast of Archangel Michael, patron saint of the Greek Air Force, was marked in a ceremony presided by National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday.

It was held at the Hellenic Air Force Academy (Scholi Ikaron) at the Dekelia Air Base in Tatoi, north of Athens.

The role of the country's air force is one of dual significance, noted Dendias in his address, being "a key pillar of our country's force of deterrence but also a factor of contribution to society as a whole."

Greece is continuing on the path of the air force's modernization, noted the minister, "with 18 flight-ready Rafale fighter jets located at the Tanagra air base, and another 6 fighter jets in the process of being delivered, while the F16s, Viper version, enrich our aerial squadrons."

Dendias also mentioned that the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI), Greece's leading aerospace and defense industry, will be supervised anew by the Defence Ministry, a fact that he said it means HAI “ought to be consolidated."

Speaking at the event, Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias, noted that in 2024 Greece will be "NATO's main focus of attention," as it will host the Allied Air Drill 'RAMSTEIN FLAG' for the first time in Europe.

Around the same time, Greece will host the European Air Chiefs Conference (EURAC 24), thus "highlighting Greece's leading role in international aviation,” he added.