The debate of the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement in the Committee of Defense - iefimerida.gr

The debate on the bill of the foreign ministry for the "ratification of the second protocol amending the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between Greece and the United States of America" started on Tuesday in the Parliamentary Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs with the rapporteurs of the parties.

The Agreement envisages specific initiatives for the upgrading of the defense cooperation of the two countries and the support of the modernization of the Greek Armed Forces. By updating the mutual defense agreement, the existing one is extended for five years and, among other things, prepares the ground for the approval of the sale and the acceleration of the delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

The ratified agreement concerns the foreign and and national defense ministries, as well as the entire Greek territory, which aims to promote security and prosperity bilaterally, between Greece and the US.

According to the explanatory memorandum, "we seek to reaffirm our commitment to deepen and further expand the strategic partnership and cooperation of the involving parties and their commitment to the principles of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, human rights, justice and social progress."

It is also noted that, "the new updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement extends the strategic defense partnership between Greece and the United States and clearly demonstrates the firm decision of both countries to safeguard and protect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, peace, including armed attack or threat of attack."