Debate on state budget for fiscal year 2022 to conclude Saturday night, followed by roll-call vote | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Debate on state budget for fiscal year 2022 to conclude Saturday night, followed by roll-call vote

Photograph: Tatiana Mpolari / EUROKINISSI
The five-day debate on the State Budget for the fiscal year 2022 will conclude on Saturday night, followed by a roll-call vote, which is also a vote of confidence in the government.

On the final day, the debate continued with the positions of the rapporteurs and the parties' special speakers, and will end with the speeches of the prime minister and the political leaders.

At least 200 MPs had addressed parliament until late Friday night.

