Singer Dakis dies at the age of 79 - iefimerida.gr

Singer Dakis dies at the age of 79

Popular Greek singer Dakis died on Sunday at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer.

Dakis (Vrassidas Haralambidis) was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1943. In 1963 he came to Greece and a year later he started singing in clubs. We spoke six languages (Greek, French, Italian, Spanish and Arabic) something that allowed him to have an international repertoire.

Among his most popular songs were "Monsieur Cannibal", "Tu veux out tu veus pas" and other songs in Greek.

