 Covid-19 cases on the rise, 3 new deaths by influenza, says EODY - iefimerida.gr
Covid-19 cases on the rise, 3 new deaths by influenza, says EODY

Covid-19 hospital admissions and influenza positive tests increased in the previous week, while the respiratory virus RSV showed a minor decline, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY) in its weekly statistics report on Thursday.

Specifically, a total of 1,519 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week of December 26-January 1 (22% up compared to the previous week), namely 217 patients per day on average. In addition, 119 coronavirus patients were on ventilators on January 1. There were also 141 deaths from Covid-19 during the week of December 26-January 1, with a median age of 84 years.

Regarding the spread of influenza in the community during the same week, EODY reported 3 deaths and one severe case of laboratory-confirmed influenza type A, which required the patient be treated in an ICU.

Overall, a total of 27 influenza patients have so far required treatment in ICUs, while another 6 have died from it, said EODY.

