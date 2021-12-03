Council of State rules in favour compulsory vaccination | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The Plenary Session of the Council of State decided, in a session on Friday, that compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 is constitutional and in accordance with the supralegislative provisions.

As regards medical and nursing staff, it was considered that vaccination is a constitutional obligation to demonstrate social solidarity.

In particular, the Plenary Session of the Council of State rejected all requests for annulment of relevant ministerial decisions for the mandatory vaccination of employees, such as the firefighters, doctors, nurses, Emergency Response Ambulance Service (EKAV), National Federation of Public Hospital Staff (POEDIN), and others.