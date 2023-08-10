Coroner's report confirms AEK fan died from a single stab wound during Monday night's hooligans attack - iefimerida.gr

The AEK fan who died during hooligan-initiated incidents in Nea Philadelphia on Monday night lost his life from a single stab wound on his forearm, the coroner's report said on Thursday, confirming the initial diagnosis of doctors who examined his body in hospital.

According to coroner Nikos Kalogrias who conducted the autopsy, Michalis Katsouris, 29, was also wounded elsewhere on his hands - apparently when he was trying to defend himself - but these wounds were not fatal. The knife wound on his forearm however was deep and cut through an artery and other blood vessels, which resulted in the young man's death by severe hemorrhage.

Witnesses said that Michalis had walked nearly 100 meters before collapsing, and by the time an ambulance could be found it was too late.

Lab investigations to identify the murderer are continuing and will make use of DNA collected from the hooligans in jail, who have been read charges. According to information, investigators are focusing on a small group of them in the deadly incidents.