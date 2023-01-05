Consumer complaints page running on trial basis, Alternate Dev't & Investments Min says - iefimerida.gr

A consumer complaints page for market issues has been operating on a trial basis by the Development & Investments Ministry, in tandem with the telephone line 1520, Alternate Minister Nikos Papathanassis said on Thursday.

Speaking to national broadcaster ERT, Papathanassis said that consumers can visit the page (https://kataggelies.mindev.gov.gr/) and lodge a complaint eponymously or anonymously in case of faulty products, excessive pricing, violation of competitiveness, refusal to accept faulty products, and anything consumers believe harm their interests.

In addition, the ministry is working on another way of checking pricing so that sales prices truly reflect discounts. A product's pricing over the last 30 days before sales begin will be the basis to calculate sales pricing. "It will be an additional mechanism to the one currently used," he said.