Diplomatic sources: Consul General in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, continuing his journey - iefimerida.gr

The Consul General in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, is well and will leave shortly in order to continue his journey, according to diplomatic sources on Friday.

The same sources underlined that reports saying he was being held hostage "are the definition of lying". "The foreign ministry is in constant contact with him and, fortunately, everything is going well," they pointed out.

On Thursday, Androulakis stayed near Uman. The operation to evacuate the consul general, as well as local staff of the OSCE mission and their family members, from Mariupol started on Tuesday, March 15, and has been heading west.

The operation is taking place in close coordination with the OSCE.