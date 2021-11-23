Climate Crisis Minister Stylianides to attend disaster risk reduction forums in Portugal | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides is to visit Portugal on November 23-25 to take part in the 14th ministerial of the EUR-OPA Major Hazards Agreement (an open partial agreement of the Council of Europe) and the ministerial round table taking place during the European Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction (EFDRR) organised by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The central topics of the two international meetings are the climate crisis and better coordination between the member-states to cope with this effectively, with emphasis on protecting vulnerable population groups and the lessons to be learned for large-scale crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Stylianides will present the Greek initiatives in these areas, while he is expected to have meetings with Portuguese Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita, Environment Minister Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes and Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas.

He will also have a meeting with Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori and the head of the UNDRR Europe and Central Asia Office Octavian Bivol.