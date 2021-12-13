Civil Aviation Service: Certificate of illness valid for 90 days | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The validity of the certificate of covid-19 is also changing for domestic air travel, the Civil Aviation Service announced on Monday.

Specifically, the notam for domestic air travel in Greece provides after the last change that travellers must carry a certificate of COVID-19 illness issued thirty (30) days after the first positive test and its validity will last up to ninety (90 ) days.

Especially, for the certificates issued from 15/7/2021 until 31/10/2021, the aviation directive provides that they remain in effect.