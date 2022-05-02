Citizen protection minister calls for action against man mistreating kitten in viral video - iefimerida.gr

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Monday contacted the Chief of Police, Lieutenant General Konstantinos Skoumas, and the head of Greece's cybercrime unit Vassilis Papacostas, demanding that they find and take legal action against a man shown mistreating a kitten in a video on the internet.

The video records the man luring two kittens with food at a seaside restaurant and then kicking one of the two into the sea.

The minister demanded that the culprit be found and prosecuted under laws that make the torture of animals a crime, bearing a fine of up to 50,000 euros and jail sentences of up to 10 years.