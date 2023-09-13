 Citizen Protection min. attending Berlin Process meeting in Tirana; to visit Beleri in prison - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Citizen Protection min. attending Berlin Process meeting in Tirana; to visit Beleri in prison

Γιαννης Οικονομου γαλαζιο πουκαμισο
Γιάννης Οικονόμου / (KLODIAN LATO / EUROKINISSI)
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Civil Protection Minister Yiannis Economou will attend the September Meeting of Ministers of Interior - part of the the Berlin Process for 2023 - in Tirana on Thursday.

On Friday, Economou will pay a visit to Greek elected mayor of Himare Fredi Beleri, who is being held in the Durres jail west of Tirana.

His schedule on Thursday includes meeting with the Albanian Interior minister, Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durres and All Albania, and the interministerial conference.

