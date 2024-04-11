Chryssohoidis: The code of silence has broken - iefimerida.gr

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chryssohoidis on Thursday announced the creation of a new 5-digit phone number for juvenile deliquency that will start operating from Friday and safe houses for women- victims of domestic violence- throughout Greece, in an interview with the public broadcaster ERT.

"We want to make a great restart to the Greek Police. It is a challenge to upgrade the police in order to meet all these modern challenges that are linked mostly with the human rights, the security and the protection of the vulnerable", he said underlining that the re-organisation of the Greek police is, at prime minister's order, a commitment.

"The code of silence has broken," Chryssohoidis said referring to the high number of complaints submitted to police every day on incidents of domestic violence noting that yesterday (Wednesday) police had to deal with a total of 110 incidents of domestic violence while 63 person were arrested.

The minister also made clear that "the issue of domestic violence is not purely a police issue but a social issue".