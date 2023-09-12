Christos Stylianides takes over as shipping minister after swearing-in ceremony - iefimerida.gr

Christos Stylianides, former EU commissioner and Climate Crisis minister, was sworn in as Shipping & Island Policy minister at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday, in the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He replaces Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who resigned over statements related to the death of a passenger pushed off a ship at Piraeus last week.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

During the handover at the Shipping ministry, Stylianides referred to the catastrophic floods in central Greece. He said that Greece is experiencing difficult times, and "all Greeks together, regardless of party affiliation and ideology, should see how to work so that the day after finds us united and effective as well. From this ministry, we shall help as much as possible. The prime minister is the skippper and we as soldiers will help, each from his own post."