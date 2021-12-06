Christos Staikouras says GDP grew by 9.3% in Jan-Sept | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The GDP figures for the third quarter released by Hellenic Statistical Authority confirm the strong recovery of the Greek economy and make the 2021 goal fully feasible, Christos Staikouras said.

Commenting on the GDP data, Greek Finance Minister Staikouras said the growth rate for the January-September period was above 9.3% and noted that the recovery was based, among others, on a significant increase in investments and net exports.

"This development, combined with a reduction of unemployment and the improvement of available incomes, is further proof of the efficacy of the government's economic policy," he said.