Christos Staikouras: The government to rebate 60% of electricity price hikes in June - iefimerida.gr

The government will rebate 60 pct of the price hikes on energy bills to Greek households in June, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Friday during the presentation of the measures at the General Secretariat for Information and Communication.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday the return to owners and renters of 60 pct of the additional cost on household bills paid from December 2021 to May 2022, through bank accounts. This will cap at 600 euros, and potential beneficiaries must have annual salaries of 45,000 euros or less, he said.