Chinese, Greek cities collaboration on events highlighting teachings of Aristotle and Confucius - iefimerida.gr

A Chinese delegation met on Monday with Aristotelis Mayor Stelios Valianos in Ouranopoulis on the Chalkidiki peninsula to discuss joint events highlighting the cultural heritages of Aristotle and Confucius.

The invitation to officials of the historic Chinese city of Qufu in the Shandong province of China follows an international conference held three weeks ago in Thessaloniki and Aristotle's birth town of Stagira, on the northern Greek peninsula, under the theme of "Aristotle's and Confucius' philosophy of ethics for the 21st century".

Valianos welcomed the delegation of four men ad two women and discussed joint art and educational activities for this year and the next. The actions being explored include student trips, educational exchanges, and the possibility of exploring specialized trips through travel agencies in China that would include "Aristotle's ideal state with Confucius' human virtue" elements, Aristotelis municipality consultant on tourism Maria Pappa told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

General director of the foreign affairs bureau of Shandong, also president of the union of Shandong province, professor Cai Xianjin, said that the Chinese delegation also brought proposals for collaboration in culture, economy, and tourism.