China' s homage to Santorini, but not real - iefimerida.gr

Nestled in the heart of Yunnan province, a new attraction has captured the hearts of Chinese tourists and influencers alike. “Dream Land,” a sprawling resort in Dali, has been designed to replicate the idyllic beauty of Santorini, Greece’s iconic white island.

Built on the slopes of the Cangshan mountain range, the resort offers breathtaking views over a tranquil lake. It features an array of accommodations, cultural enterprises, and holiday apartments. The streets of Dream Land wind in helical patterns, lined with lush flowers and plants, evoking the picturesque charm of the Aegean island.

Locally known as the “Fake Santorini,” the resort spans a vast area and represents a 1 billion dollar investment, aiming to bring a slice of the Greek volcanic island’s allure to China.

While the authenticity of the experience may differ from the original, Dali’s Dream Land has become a hotspot for social media personalities and those seeking a unique setting for their wedding photos. Despite the attraction, Santorini continues to lure thousands of Chinese visitors for its scenic backdrop of iconic white-and-blue domes.

Next to Bali, Santorini ranks as the most popular honeymoon destination worldwide. Attempts to recreate the island’s magical allure have also been spotted in Abu Dhabi with the Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat.

The luxury resort boasts 22 rooms, with stays starting at $735 per night, offering an intimate and upscale version of the Greek island getaway.

The emerging trend of replicating famous destinations raises questions, experts say, about the value of authenticity versus accessibility in tourism.