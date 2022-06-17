Charitsis: It was SYRIZA that opened the way to Greece's exit from the enhanced surveillance program - iefimerida.gr

It was the "clean exit" from the memoranda that SYRIZA achieved in 2018 that opened the way to Greece's exit from enhanced surveillance by the European Union, MP Alexis Charitsis told Sto Kokkino 105.5FM on Friday.

The Syriza-Progressive Alliance MP, who is also the main opposition party's head of development and investments issues, was commenting on the EU announcement on Thursday that the enhanced surveillance program of Greece's finances will not be renewed after its expiration on August 20.

Charitsis said in the interview that "the government's efforts to claim the Syriza government's historic success is inconceivable," adding that Greek citizens know which party it was that "assumed power in a bankrupt country, where wages and pensions could not be paid out, and turned over a country outside of memoranda, with a regulated public debt and full public coffers." He noted that "if the cash buffer of 37 billion euros were not there, we would not be speaking today of any prospect of economic restoration."

The former Interior minister also said that "despite the government's efforts to present a virtual reality, citizens express their anger, fear, and insecurity at every opportunity." Syriza can and should provide a positive and progressive political way out of the social dissatisfaction and impasses that the Mitsotakis government has created, he stressed.