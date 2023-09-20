Capital Market Commission approves Optima Bank's listing - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Capital Market Commission on Wednesday approved the initial public offering and listing of Optima Bank's shares on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Under the plan, Optima Bank will issue up to 19,950,000 new shares in the framework of the public offer and offer another 1,050,000 shares to a limited cycle of persons, for a total of up to 21,000,000 shares, seeking to raise up to 151,200,000 euros from investors.

