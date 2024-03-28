Cabinet meeting scheduled at 11:00 on Friday - iefimerida.gr

The cabinet will meet at 11:00 at Maximos Mansion on Friday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Speaking will be the following ministers:

- Labor and Social Insurance Minister Domna Michailidou on establishing the minimum wage and minimum hourly wage for employees and workers

- Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Staikouras and Deputy Minister Christina Alexopoulou on the new ratification framework for the Road Traffic Code and other safety regulations, and the framework to restructure urban transportation in the region of Thessaloniki

- Migration & Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis on stricter sentences, harmonising with EU regulations, interventions on the Legislative Code for the reception and international protection of third-country nationals and stateless persons, and regulations for legal migration

- Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis on a bill including regulations for the National School of Court Officers and for court staff

- Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis on a bill related to interprofessional organizations, management and protection of ministry real estate and regulations on regulatory authorities

- Environment and Energy Minister Theodore Skylakakis presentation on approval of River Basin Drainage Management Plans, and

- Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou presentation on the selection of a governor for the National Authority of Cybersecurity.