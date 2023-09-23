 Broad coordination meeting against upcoming adverse weather front to be held on Sunday afternoon - iefimerida.gr
Broad coordination meeting against upcoming adverse weather front to be held on Sunday afternoon

An interministerial meeting will be held at the Climate Crisis & Civil Protection Ministry at 13:00 on Sunday, about the upcoming weather front that is expected to affect the country as of Monday.

The meeting will also be attended by representatives of the Hellenic Police, the Fire Brigade, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) and local government authorities, noted the ministry in its announcement.

