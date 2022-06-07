British national detained over suspicion of arson at Malakassa on Sunday - iefimerida.gr

A British national was detained following his testimony before an investigating magistrate on Tuesday, on charges of trying to set fire to a forest.

The man, 31, was arrested on Sunday morning following reports by Malakassa residents that he had tried to start a fire near the National Highway in Eastern Attica. The police motorcycle unit (Dias) had found him setting fire to dry brush with a candle. According to their report, he was carrying five lighters, candles, and a gas canister. He also had three separate phone numbers that were not linked to any identifiable subscriber.