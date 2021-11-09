Α nostalgic, bourgeois boutique hotel in Ioannina, with an all time grandeur, the absolute vintage | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Modern life in a modern city.

One traces the city’s changing faces, day by day, time by time. Where stone houses of the neoclassical era used to stand, it is blocks of flats now, new roads, new pavements, new faces. It is in this very city of Ioannina, one comes across neighbourhoods deprived of all past beauty, time played dirty on their faces, an one block away old bourgeois architecture that has remained in tact, the old along the new, the plain along the elaborate.

The Neiades Hotel, sited at the Castle of the City of Ioannina.

Located in the center of the historic castle of Ioannina, it was designed by Gap 180 Architects. “We care about the past, that’s a starting point, always in favour of the present”.

The Amagalma Architects worked on the interior and concept design, where old and new, hard and soft, urban and traditional gently mix. “Actually the balance between enclosing the past and honouring the present is always borderline. How much is always a risk at hand”, the Amagalma Architects said to iefimerida.

“So go for the old and the new, the trendy and the old school, the rusty and the shiny, mix and match, that ‘s the approach.”

The Naiades Boutique Hotel in Ioannina_A full sense of romance, nostalgia and comfort

“Keeping in tune with the castle was our number one goal, we needed the view, the palette and the full emotional sense of this small hotel to be in tune with the surrounding framework”.

Angeliki Avdi and Elina Mitsi, members of the Amalgama Architects, “the interior design of the hotel places particular emphasis on transitions through contrasts: the architectural elements of lighting, colours and materials float into each other. Colour is crucial and it is used in contrasting patterns, light and dark green along viole purple, pale pink and bright blue. The guest rooms are superbly colourful, plus all furnishing is custom made”.

The total capacity of the hotel is 8 rooms, formed in an architectural masterpiece, now a landmark of the city and an ideal starting point for your excursions in the city of Ioannina.

At Naiades Boutique Hotel Ioannina, Thanasis Vagia 8, Kastro, Ioannina, Tel: 2651083811