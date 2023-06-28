 BoG head Stournaras to Bloomberg: Greece will regain investment grade 'in a few weeks, if not days' - iefimerida.gr
BoG head Stournaras to Bloomberg: Greece will regain investment grade 'in a few weeks, if not days'

Φωτογραφία: ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ-EUROKINISSI
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras expressed optimism to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that Greece would regain investment-grade status soon after the newly elected government presents its policy statements.

In an interview in Sintra (Portugal), the BoG governor said, "We had elections a few days ago, there is a stable government now with a strong parliamentary majority." This government, he added, is committed to reforms, "so I'm sure that after the declarations that the government will make in Parliament, investment grade will be a matter of a few weeks, if not days."

The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected to a second term in runoff elections on June 25, will present its policy statements in a three-day plenary session as of July 6. The debate will culminate in a vote of confidence to the government on July 8.

