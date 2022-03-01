Bank of Greece to pay 0,6720 euro per share dividend to shareholders - iefimerida.gr

The Bank of Greece will pay a dividend of 499 million euros to the Greek state as a result of last year's improved earnings.

The central bank, in an announcement, said that because of rising uncertainties the bank's board decided to create a special reserve against financial dangers worth 2.7 billion euros. The Bank of Greece said that the dividend to be paid to shareholders will be unchanged from the previous year at 0.6720 euro per share.

The central bank said net revenue in 2021 totaled 1.011 billion euros, while pre-provision expenses amounted to 361.4 million euros. Pre-provision earnings totaled 649.6 million euros, up 258.5 million from 2020, while net profits after provisions totaled 3.270 billion euros, up from 661.7 million in the previous year.

The central bank's assets totaled 237.6 billion euros, up 54.4 billion from 2020, while accumulated provisions totaled 4.838 billion euros, down from 7.526 billion in 2020.