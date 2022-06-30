Celebrity lawyer hired to investigate killing of chimp at Attica Zoo - iefimerida.gr

An animal welfare federation has hired celebrity lawer Alexis Kougias to investigate the killing of a male chimpanzee by Attica Park Zoo employees after he escaped his enclosure, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the lawyer, "The Federation of Animal Welfare Associations of Attica and Saronikos (...) have authorized me to investigate any possible criminal liabilities for the cold-blooded killing of the chimp Bazoo, known to all children in Attica and Greece, who escaped due to the severely inadequate security measures at the Attica Park Zoo, where he was being exhibited. My clients have a lot of questions regarding the choice of its execution by Attica Park Zoo staff instead of anesthetizing it."

The chimp was killed two days ago after he escaped his enclosure and climbed onto a pole at the zoo's parking area. The incident prompted protests and an intervention by Deputy Environment Minister Giorgos Amiras. The latter requested more details from zoo founder and director, Jean-Jacques Lesueur, about conditions at the zoo and the circumstances of the animal's escape.