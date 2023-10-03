Athens, Thessaloniki to get 250 new electric buses by end-April; contract signed - iefimerida.gr

The purchase agreement for 250 new electricity-powered buses to start circulating in Athens and Thessaloniki by the end of April was signed on Tuesday by Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Staikouras and Yutong Bus Co Lt CEO-Europe Jack Li.

The ministry said in a statement that the 250 buses are the first batch out of a total of 1,300 to be introduced to Athens and Thessaloniki by the end of the government's four-year term.

The agreement, which follows an international tender, is worth 110.8 million euros (plus VAT), while Yutong Bus will also be responsible for the good maintenance, service, and operation of the 12-meter buses during the timeframe specified in the contract. The contract also includes the purchase of independent stationary slow chargers, which will be installed at bus depots in the two cities, and seven mobile units for emergency charging.

The draft of the agreement, the review of the Hellenic Court of Audit, and all necessary documents were approved by Parliament.

Also present at the signing event were Deputy Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christina Alexopoulou, Transport Secretary General Yiannis Xifaras, and Yutong Bus Account Manager Europe Frances Fan.