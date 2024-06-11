Athens summer fest begins at capital’s concert hall - iefimerida.gr

Popular Greek singer Alkistis Protopsalti has kicked off the Athens Concert Hall Garden summer programme,setting the stage for a string of performances including K. Beta, Thodoris Marantinis, Panos Mouzourakis, Kostis Maraveyas, and Giorgos Perris, organizers say.

The garden will also host silent films and live music concerts while the open-air venue will also feature shadow theatre.

Among the key events scheduled for this month:

June 13th: Megaron and Unitel Present In collaboration with UNITEL Recorded concerts and opera performances by UNITEL, one of the largest companies in cultural content production and distribution, featuring great orchestras, conductors, and performers.

June 14th: K. BETA “Summer 2024” Co-production | Menta Art Events – Athens Concert Hall

June 16th: Thodoris Marantinis “Party in the Garden” Co-production | Minos EMI – Athens Concert Hall