Athens Stock Exchange Soars in 2024, Marking Fourth Consecutive Year of Growth - iefimerida.gr

The Athens Stock Exchange closed out 2024 on a high note, with its General Price Index surging by 13.65% to reach 1,469.67 points.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth for the Greek market, continuing a strong recovery trend following the pandemic shock.

The benchmark index of high-capitalization stocks climbed by 14.34%, while mid-cap stocks gained 3.70%.

The Banking Index showed particularly strong performance, soaring by 21.14%.

Trading activity also saw robust growth, with the average daily transaction value increasing by 26% to reach €140.2 million.

Market capitalization expanded by over €15 billion, reaching a total of €103.145 billion by year-end.

On the final trading day of 2024, the General Index rose by 0.92%, driven by gains in major stocks like OTE, Lamda Development, and Motor Oil.

This strong performance reflects growing investor confidence and renewed optimism in the Greek economy.

The market's resilience and consistent growth underscore the positive impact of post-pandemic recovery and ongoing economic reforms.