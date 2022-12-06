Athens rally in memory of Alexis Grigoropoulos concludes peacefully - iefimerida.gr

Minor scuffles between protesters and the police broke out at the Exarchia neighborhood of central Athens on Tuesday evening, after the conclusion of an otherwise peaceful rally commemorating Alexis Grigoropoulos' death.

Grigoropoulos, 15, was shot by a policeman 14 years ago, in an incident that sparked over a month of rioting in Athens.

After the rally that started at Propilea had reached Parliament, people gathered in an annual commemoration at the intersection of Messologiou and Tzavela streets, where Grigoropoulos was fatally shot in 2008.

Roads in central Athens were closed earlier on Tuesday, as two separate rallies were held and concluded peacefully, by students midday and by groups of anarchists and leftists in the evening.

Traffic in the streets around Syntagma Square was restored by night, while streets near and around Exarchia Square remained shut. Protesters moving toward Exarchia set dustbins on fire at Omonia Square.

Clashes between the police and protesters was also reported at Thessaloniki, where similar rallies were held for Grigoropoulos. Police in the city rounded up 15 people for questioning at police stations after the incidents, while a policeman was injured.