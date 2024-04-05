Athens’ Priciest Property Hits the Market at ‘Special Price’ - iefimerida.gr

The Greek capital’s most expensive property, revered for its breathtaking views of the Acropolis, has been listed for sale at 48 million euros, a figure industry experts consider a rare opportunity.

The property, which spans an impressive 2,113 square meters, was previously owned by a Greek national who, facing financial challenges, placed it up for auction. It was picked up by a leading lawmaker from Abu Dhabi and purchased at 48 million euros, 7 million euros down from the asking price.

Located on one of Athens’ most emblematic streets, the property’s fifth-floor view is captivating, allowing visitors the impression of standing within the Acropolis itself.

The coveted location draws attention not only for its panoramic views of the Acropolis but also for its proximity to significant cultural venues and historic landmarks.

The ground floor features two commercial spaces, measuring 146 and 114 square meters respectively, each with its own direct access to the basement, alongside a cozy 40 square meter residential apartment.

There are four apartments on the first floor, each ranging from 45 to 115 square meters. The second and third floors each house two apartments, sized between 160 and 175 square meters in size. The fourth floor features a single, expansive 279-square-meter apartment. And the crowning jewel rests on the fifth-floor apartment with an apartment boasting direct access to a dazzling roof garden. Industry experts say the sale marks a significant sale in Athens’ real estate history.