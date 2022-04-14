Athens Observatory reports 'worrying' increase in number of forest fires in Greece - iefimerida.gr

There has been a marked increase in the number of forest fires in Greece relative to previous years in the first three months of 2022, the National Observatory of Athens meteo service reported on Thursday.

Following the extremely destructive forest fire season of 2021, it noted, the statistics for the first three months of 2022 continued to be ominous based on an analysis by the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

From the start of the year until April 9, 2022 there has been an almost exponential increase in the number of forest fires, which have increased by 750 pct compared with the average for this period in 2008-2021. Equally worrying, according to meteo, is the large increase in the total amount of territory burnt in Greece, which has increased by 275 pct in relation to the 2008-2021 average.

In absolute numbers, both the number of forest fires and the total amount of burnt land are currently at the highest level ever recorded in Greece during the first quarter of the year after 2008. Specifically, EFFIS has mapped a total of 30 forest fires instead of the usual 4.4 that are seen on average during this time of year, which have burnt 1033 hectares instead of the usual 37.5.