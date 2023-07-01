 Athens Newspaper Headlines - iefimerida.gr
The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance

APOGEVMANTINI: The favourite and the 'scrapper'

AVGHI: Collective organs will now have their say

DIMOKRATIA: The knives are flashing!

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON WEEKEND: The choices of the trends in SYRIZA

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Who wins out from the reduction of [means of wealth] indicators

ESTIA: New facilities for migrants in Evros; battle in Brussels to contain them

KATHIMERINI: Double name for the Straits

KONTRA: The big battle for the 'chair' and offices begins

LOGOS: Eight recommendations

PARAPOLITIKA: The 100-day plan

NAFTEMPORIKI: Bank of Greece recipe for immediately stamping out tax evasion

RIZOSPASTIS WEEKEND: Forward in the great struggles with new strength!

TA NEA WEEKEND: 5-2-1 SYSTEM

