Athens Newspaper Headlines - iefimerida.gr

The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance
APOGEVMANTINI: The favourite and the 'scrapper'
AVGHI: Collective organs will now have their say
DIMOKRATIA: The knives are flashing!
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON WEEKEND: The choices of the trends in SYRIZA
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Who wins out from the reduction of [means of wealth] indicators
ESTIA: New facilities for migrants in Evros; battle in Brussels to contain them
KATHIMERINI: Double name for the Straits
KONTRA: The big battle for the 'chair' and offices begins
LOGOS: Eight recommendations
PARAPOLITIKA: The 100-day plan
NAFTEMPORIKI: Bank of Greece recipe for immediately stamping out tax evasion
RIZOSPASTIS WEEKEND: Forward in the great struggles with new strength!
TA NEA WEEKEND: 5-2-1 SYSTEM
