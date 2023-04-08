Athens Newspaper Headlines - iefimerida.gr

The Saturday edition of Athens' dailies at a glance:

APOGEFMATINI: "My home", paper presents 'My Home' housing program reference guide for young people

AVGHI: "They seek a life jacket in toxicity", paper says government officials resort to toxic statements amid lack of popular appeal

DIMOKRATIA: "The entire third will of Akis Tzochatzopoulos", paper reports on the late PASOK former minister

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON (EFSYN): "Caught by European prosecutors", paper reports on latest developments with businessman Felix Bitsios and the wiretapping issue

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: "In the home stretch for final results in Supreme Council for Staff Selection (ASEP) exams"

ESTIA: "Audacious request for teaching 'Macedonian' language in Greece's University of Macedonia", paper says the 'Macedonian Language Center in Florina' city put forth this request in writing to the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki

KATHIMERINI: "Sifnos island says NO to more swimming pools & so-called 'earth houses' ", paper reports on Sifnos island municipality asking three ministries for stricter criteria on building permits issuance

KONTRA: "518,000 confiscations of wages and pensions for private debts to the State"

NAFTEMBORIKI: "How to avoid a mountain of tax-related paperwork"

O LOGOS: "2,5 bln euros in loans", on new loans available by the Hellenic Development Bank

RIZOSPASTIS: "They are alone against us all, Communist Party of Greece NOW!"

TA NEA: "The stakes in May 21 national elections"