Extended weekend hours for Athens metro lines 2 and 3 return from Friday - iefimerida.gr

The Urban Rail Transport company (STASY) on Thursday announced that extending operating hours on metro lines 2 and 3 every Friday and Saturday night are to return from this Friday, 4 March.

More specifically, trains will continue to run after midnight, with the last trains departing from Syntagma station to all destinations at 01:30.

The last trains from Doukissis Plakentias terminal station (line 3) on these days will depart at 01:09 and from Nikea (line 3) terminal at 01:11, from Anthoupoli station (line 2) at 01:14 and from Elliniko (line 2) at 01:11.

Last trains from the Airport will depart at 23:32 and from Nikea station to the Airport at 23:01.