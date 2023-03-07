Athens mass transit to operate on limited schedule during Wednesday's strike - iefimerida.gr

The hours of operation for mass transit during the 24-hour strike called by the Civil Servants' Confederation (ADEDY) and the Athens Labor Center (EKA) were updated on Tuesday evening as follows:

ATHENS METRO, TRAM:

Lines 2 and 3 (red and blue lines) will only operate from 12:00 noon to 16:00. This includes Athens metro schedules to and from the Athens International Airport.

Line 1 (Piraeus-Kifissia) and tram schedules will only operate from 11:00 to 17:00.

The Athens metro and the tram will not operate otherwise on Wednesday.

BUSES, TROLLEYS:

Athens city buses and trolleys will not operate at all on Wednesday.

Urban buses operated by KTEL will run on their regular schedules.

RAILWAYS:

The Hellenic Trains will not operate at all during the strike, as announced by their staff after the deadly train collision in central Greece on March 1.

The suburban trains (proastiakos) will not operate, either.

TAXIS:

Taxis will operate normally.

As announced earlier by ADEDY, a main rally will be held in downtown Athens at Syntagma Square at 12:30.

"Deeply shocked by the railway tragedy at Tempi, (mass transport employees) demand that those responsible be identified regardless of how high-level they are, and call for upgraded and safe public transport," staff said in announcing their actions.