Athens and Boston to become Sister Cities - iefimerida.gr

Athens will be twinned with Boston as decided in a meeting between Kostas Bakoyannis and the mayor of the American city.

The Greek capital Athens and the US city of Boston are to become 'Sister Cities' after a decision made by Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and the mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, during their meeting in the context of Bakoyannis official visit to Boston, where he took part in a special ceremony at which he presented four gold wreaths awarded to the winners of the Boston Marathon.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Bakoyannis invited Boston's mayor to visit Athens in November in order to watch the 39th Authentic Marathon in the Greek capital.

In an announcement, the municipality of Athens underlined that the Sister Cities agreement with Boston includes a series of actions and initiatives for promoting Athens as an ideal tourism destination for Bostonians given that, for the first time in 25 years, there will be a direct flight linking the two cities.