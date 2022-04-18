 Athens and Boston to become Sister Cities - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Athens and Boston to become Sister Cities

Athens Boston Kostas Bakoyannis
Athens and Boston to bacome Sister Cities
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Athens will be twinned with Boston as decided in a meeting between Kostas Bakoyannis and the mayor of the American city.

The Greek capital Athens and the US city of Boston are to become 'Sister Cities' after a decision made by Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and the mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, during their meeting in the context of Bakoyannis official visit to Boston, where he took part in a special ceremony at which he presented four gold wreaths awarded to the winners of the Boston Marathon.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Bakoyannis invited Boston's mayor to visit Athens in November in order to watch the 39th Authentic Marathon in the Greek capital.

In an announcement, the municipality of Athens underlined that the Sister Cities agreement with Boston includes a series of actions and initiatives for promoting Athens as an ideal tourism destination for Bostonians given that, for the first time in 25 years, there will be a direct flight linking the two cities.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ athens City

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ