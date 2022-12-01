 Athens and New York twinned at ceremony held by Mayors Bakoyannis and Adams - iefimerida.gr
Athens and New York twinned at ceremony held by Mayors Bakoyannis and Adams

The twinning ceremony of Athens and New York was held by Mayors Kostas Bakoyannis and Eric Adams, respectively, at Athens City Hall on Thursday.

According to the twinning memorandum, the two cities will cooperate closely in the field of tourism by strengthening both their leisure and conference travel. New York and Athens will also collaborate in environmental protection practices against the climate crisis, in culture by organizing joint art exhibitions, festivals, concerts, and in the digitization of municipal services.

New York Mayor Eric Adams arrived in Athens on Wednesday to participate in the Summit of Mayors against anti-Semitism, co-organized by the Municipality of Athens.

Adams and Bakoyannis later visited the Hellenic Parliament , where they had a meeting with Parliament President Constantine Tassoulas. They then walked through the National Gardens to the Presidential Mansion, where they were received by President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Finally, the two mayors visited the archaeological site of the Acropolis.

With the other mayors attending the summit, Bakoyannis and Adams laid a wreath at the Greek Jews Holocaust Memorial.

