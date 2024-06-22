Athens among capitals with most Michelin Star restaurants - iefimerida.gr

In the competitive world of gourmet dining, the ultimate distinction for a restaurant lies in acquiring one or more Michelin stars. These coveted stars not only bring global gastronomic fame but also attract discerning clientele.

Last week, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants announced their selections for 2024, and Lithuania finally received its first Michelin Guide. However, many cities worldwide have already earned an abundance of Michelin stars. A recent study by Chef’s Pencil reveals which cities, with a population of at least 500,000, boast the most stars per capita.

Claiming the top spot is Kyoto, with 100 Michelin-starred restaurants for its 1.46 million inhabitants (approximately 14,600 people per star). Paris follows closely in second place, boasting 122 Michelin-starred establishments but serving a larger population of 2.1 million.

Washington, D.C., secures third place, while Antwerp ranks fourth. European countries dominate the list, with 10 out of the top 15 cities located on the continent. San Francisco also makes the cut, representing the United States with two entries. Osaka’s inclusion means Japan also features twice.

Notably, Athens occupies the 12th position, home to 12 Michelin-starred restaurants. Among them, Delta at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (ΚΠΙΣΝ) shines with two stars.

The culinary world continues to evolve, and these stars serve as beacons guiding food enthusiasts to exceptional dining experiences across the globe.



Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Athens: