Athenian Riviera Hotel Shines Among World’s Best - iefimerida.gr

Nestled on the sun-drenched shores of the Athenian Riviera, The One&Only Aesthesis, has been named as one of the world’s premier new hotels, securing the 18th spot in AFAR Magazine’s prized list of the 31 best new hotels globally.

Top winners include California’s The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern as well as The Peninsula in London, The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York, and more secluded locations like the Highland Base Kerlingarfjöll in Iceland or the &Beyond Punakha River Lodge in Bhutan,

Editor-in-chief, Julia Cosgrove, praised the winners for their exemplary standards, saying they exemplified the pinnacle of design, authentic local engagement, and a profound dedication to environmental stewardship.

A stone’s throw from the chic neighborhood of Glyfada, One&Only Aesthesis offers a luxurious retreat from the urban flurry of the Greek capital.

The hotel boasts an array of exquisite accommodations, including plush suites, beachfront bungalows, and opulent two and three-bedroom residences, alongside a duo of private seaside villas, catering to the most discerning of travelers.

The resort’s culinary crown jewel, manned by Michelin-starred Greek-Italian chef Ettore Botrini, offers a gastronomic journey that pays homage to the region’s rich flavors. Guests can indulge in a dining experience reminiscent of the area’s golden era when the original beach club, Asteria, was the rendezvous point for the glitterati of shipping magnates and celebrities.

The inclusion of the One&Only Aesthesis in the prestigious list underscores Greece’s enduring allure as a destination mixing historical charm with contemporary luxury.

The hotel’s ranking is a testament to its ability to create an unforgettable experience that resonates with the global traveler seeking both relaxation and adventure on the storied shores of the Mediterranean.