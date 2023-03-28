ArtActs4Women - An interactive charity art project that aims to raise funds for SHE-Society for Help & Empowerment - iefimerida.gr

To celebrate International Women’s Day, artist Maria Fragoudaki and ART HUB Athens | Cultural Humanitarian Organization, invited other artists and people from all walks of life, with a shared love for art and giving back to society, to participate in an interactive charity art project to help raise funds for SHE-Society for Help & Empowerment.

Everyone participating in this project received a postcard-sized card, on which they created their own artwork. Through this project, artist Maria Fragoudaki opened a creative dialogue between people who had never met each other and came together to support women in need.

The response was overwhelming and all cards will be exhibited March 28-31 on an online show at www.ArtActs4Women.com. Each card will be sold at the pre-arranged price of 50€.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to SHE- Society for Help & Empowerment, an organization that aims to support, raise awareness and promote the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Greece, as well as empower them, through providing education and support in all aspects of their life.

A few words about Maria Fragoudaki |﻿ mariafragoudaki.com

Maria Fragoudaki lives and works between Athens and New York. In her work she engages a variety of visual languages such as painting, sculpture, art installations and performance, to create narratives that are brought to life using materials that include fabric, gypsum and paint.

A few words about ART HUB Athens- Cultural Humanitarian Organization |﻿ arthubathens.org

ART HUB Athens is a Cultural- Humanitarian Organization, in which artists from all over the world meet and collaborate with the aim of awakening society and public action. Knowing that Art has the power to change the world, it supports charitable organizations in Greece, assisting them to achieve their goals and expand their actions.