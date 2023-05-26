Arrested MEP Eva Kaili free to return to her parliamentary duties from Friday, lawyers say - iefimerida.gr

After Belgian federal authorities released MEP Eva Kaili from house arrest and a requirement to wear an ankle monitor, she is free to return to her duties in the European Parliament and to exercise her rights as an MEP, her lawyers announced in a statement on Friday.

They said that Kaili, who is still under investigation for the so-called 'Qatargate' scandal, was not perturbed by a decision forbidding her to leave Belgium, as she intends to return to Greece only after she is vindicated by the courts. They also added that the evidence pointing to her innocence is mounting.

